Face coverings to remain compulsory in Borough Market

Customers and traders at London's Borough Market will have to continue wearing face coverings next week despite restrictions being eased by the government.

The market said will be enforcing mask-wearing under by-laws passed by its Trustees.

The decision comes after it surveyed visitors this week and found a “clear majority” are “in favour of mask-wearing beyond the government’s lifting of restrictions” in England next Monday.

People will be able to remove face coverings while eating and drinking in the market’s hot food areas, which is the case under the current rules in restaurants and bars.

It echoes the decision made by London Mayor Sadiq Khan that travellers on the capital’s transport network must continue to wear masks from next week and beyond.

Shoppers and traders at Borough Market will continue wearing face coverings Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Borough Market managing director Darren Henaghan said: “It was important for us to understand how our customers felt, and the clear message we received was that they want masks to stay for the time being.

“We have a responsibility to provide a safe and comfortable environment where the public can shop with confidence, so this is the right thing to do.

“Our traders, who will also continue to wear masks, support this move as well.”

In January, the market became the first outdoor retail venue in the UK to make face masks compulsory.