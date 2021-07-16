People have been warned to stay safe in the sun as temperatures are set to soar over the weekend in the south-east of England.

London Ambulance urged people to make sure they used sun cream and carried any medication they may need. "Heat can make pre-existing conditions worse so please carry your medication with you," the service said.

Public Health England (PHE) also urged the public to take measures to keep cool and support those who may be at risk in the warm weather.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 31C (87.8F) on Sunday and Monday.

Dr Owen Landeg, scientific and technical lead at PHE, said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy.

“However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk.

“If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support.

“Also take water with you when travelling and keep up to date with weather forecasts.

“It’s also worth remembering the practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat.”

A woman sunbathing in St Paul's Cathedral Churchyard Gardens in London. Credit: PA

PHE suggested the public should look out for those who may struggle to keep cool and hydrated, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone.

Ways to stay safe in the heat including keeping homes cool, closing curtains, drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when UV rays are strongest.