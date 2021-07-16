Spurs and Leyton Orient to compete for JE3 trophy in memory of Justin Edinburgh

Tottenham Hotspur and Leyton Orient will compete for the JE3 Trophy, in honour of O’s manager and ex-Spurs player, Justin Edinburgh on Saturday.

The Spurs first team will travel to the Breyer Group Stadium for a 3pm kick-off in front of a 2,000 stadium capacity.

The former Tottenham defender died of a cardiac arrest aged 49 in June 2019 - just weeks after guiding Orient to promotion back to the Football League. Edinburgh had just returned from watching his former side Tottenham in the Champions League final.

Edinburgh, who also managed Newport, Gillingham and Northampton, made more than 200 appearances as a left-back for Tottenham, winning the FA Cup with them in 1991 and the League Cup in 1999.

Leyton CEO, Danny Macklin said he was delighted to be able to support JE3 Foundation.“It is fantastic that two clubs that Justin represented are able to come together to support JE3. Last year’s match was special; we hope this one can be even better.”

Justin’s son and founder of the foundation, Charlie Edinburgh, said: “First and foremost, as a family, the fact that two clubs that meant so much to Justin and us as a family, are coming together to put on a spectacle for supporters is incredible.”

“It’s very overwhelming and very humbling that both clubs want to come together to remember Dad with a friendly, with a percentage of the proceeds raised going to the JE3 Foundation, which is an amazing touch. It shows the continued support from both clubs to the great work that we’re doing.”