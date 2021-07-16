The moment attackers set fire to TikTok's Smithy Family car caught on camera

Play video

Caught on camera: Two people are seen setting fire to the Smithy Family's car in the early hours of Thursday morningVideo credit: TikTok/@thesmithyfamily

The moment an arsonist sets fire to TikTok stars the Smithy Family's car was caught on camera by CCTV.

One of the attackers appears to set their own arm on fire while torching the family's car, the footage shows. Nick Smith, 33, has shared the footage online after the TikTok family's south London home was damaged by fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two people dressed in black, their faces obscured, are seen setting fire to the family's Ford Mondeo on the driveway just before 11pm.

TikTok stars the Smithys have been left "devastated" after the attack.

Mr Smith said the attackers were armed with a "milk bottle full of accelerant" and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The backseat of the car was set alight. Credit: TikTok/FootballCOHD

Nick said: "The level they have gone to to do this is unreal. We had to go through that ordeal.

"It can't happen again to someone else. Next time it could be someone that's died.

"So please, take a good look, give this a share - let's see if we can find these people."

One of the attackers is seen forcing the back window of the family's car with a crowbar allowing the other to open the door and pour what is likely to be flammable liquid onto the back seat.

The arsonist appears to injure themselves as they set fire to the car while still inside. They are seen running up the road, their arm on fire.

In a video posted by the Smithy family shows the devastation the fire caused

Play video

(Video: TikTok/The Smithy Family)

A video posted on The Smithy Family's TikTok account in the early hours of Thursday show the burnt out remains of a car parked outside the scorched property near Bexleyheath.

More than 20 firefighters were called to the fire on Wednesday night. London Fire Brigade said flames appeared to spread to the house from a burning car on the driveway. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

More than two million people follow the antics of The Smithy Family. Their platform became so successful dad Nick Smith gave up his day job as a builder to focus on his social media stardom.In a video posted later on Thursday, Mr Smith is seen returning to the family home to assess the damage.

Standing outside his daughters' bedroom and addressing the people responsible for the fire, he said: "I can't um... My girls are in this room but that don't matter to you, does it?

Firefighters outside The Smithy Family's house in South London Credit: TikTok/The Smithy Family

"One of you filmed while the other one done it.

"I don't think you've realised the consequences of what you've done.

"It's my little girls' room man, they got it how they want it.

"I work so hard all my life to do the right thing and..."

Credit: TikTok/The Smithy Family

There have been no injuries and no arrests have been made.

Speaking earlier, after the fire broke out, Mr Smith said: "We all got out the house OK, the kids are fine... the dogs are OK. The house is not OK. The kids are at a safe place.

"To the people who have done this, you could have killed our family and not only our family, my neighbours, my friends. It's unforgivable."