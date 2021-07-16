Two men have been arrested in connection with the chaotic scenes at Wembley Stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

The men were arrested over allegations they took items and shared them to enable people to get unauthorised access to the stadium ahead of the Italy v England final, the Metropolitan Police said.

An 18-year-old man from Ilford, east London, and an 18-year-old man from Newham, east London, were arrested on suspicion of theft and have both been released under investigation.

The force said the action comes as officers investigate offences during the Euro 2020 final, which resulted in a breach of security at Wembley stadium.

Watch as fans breach security, rush past stewards and up stairs at Wembley

Play video

ITV News filmed fans breaching security to get inside Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Footage shows fans getting through barricades, running past stewards and up steps at the football ground.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said a full review would take place into what had happened.

He accused “drunken yobs” of trying to force their way into the stadium without tickets.

"The ground was locked down from around quarter to six," ITV's Gabriel Clarke said.

Fans tear down barricades as they breach security and enter Wembley

Play video

"The stewards that we've spoken to made it clear that it was the London ambulance and the police who made that recommendation. There was a risk assessment that took place because there was potential danger to stewards," he explained.

Soon after, the Metropolitan Police had said some people without tickets were attempting to enter the Trafalgar Square fan zone.The force tweeted: “A large crowd of fans have gathered near to the fan zone in Trafalgar Square attempting to push in without tickets.“There are no more tickets or seats available in the fan zone. We’re engaging with this crowd and telling them to disperse.”