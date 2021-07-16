Bankside's Tate Modern is among several London venues hosting pop up vaccination centres as part of a ‘grab-a-jab’ push to get the nation vaccinated before Monday's so-called 'freedom day'.

Here are the venues Londoners can go to get a Covid shot this weekend:

All Commons across South West London, including Clapham Common, Tooting Commons, Wimbledon Common and Barnes Common

Greenwich parks

Tate Modern art gallery - where DJ and influencer Zoe London will also be performing.

Oval cricket ground

New Malden United Reformed Church

The Roundhouse

Camden Market

Tavistock Centre, Belsize Lane

Francis Crick Institute

Frances Morris, the director of Tate Modern, said: “Friday evening’s pop-up vaccine centre in the Turbine Hall will help hundreds of people protect themselves, their friends and their families, as well as being able to enjoy exclusive access to our galleries for the night. I hope as many people as possible take up this opportunity and book now.”

Over 68 million vaccinations have been delivered by the NHS in England since making history when Margaret Keenan received the first jab outside of a clinical trial in Coventry, in December 2020.

GP, NHS medical director for primary care, and deputy SRO for the vaccine programme, Dr Nikki Kanani, said: “From high street shops to mosques and sports grounds, our incredible staff together with our wonderful volunteers are doing all they can to make sure it is easier than ever for people, particularly young adults to get protected.

“We have made phenomenal progress so far, as part of the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in our history with more than half of people aged 18-29 have already had their first vaccine and over 29 million adults have received vital protection.

“As we approach 19 July, there has never been a more important time to get your first vaccine, it not only protects you and your family but also your friends and those around you.

“So while you’re out enjoying the glorious weather we are expecting this weekend, do your bit and ‘grab a jab’ too.”

Over one third of all walk-in appointments that weekend were people from an ethnic minority background and nearly half of people aged 30-39, the third largest age group in the country, were jabbed with a walk-in appointment.

Second doses are also available to people who had their first dose eight weeks ago or longer, in line with JCVI guidance.

So far, the NHS Vaccination Programme, the biggest in health service history and fastest in Europe, has jabbed over 38 million people across the country – more than 85% of all adults.

Anyone aged 18 or over are being urged to visit their nearest walk-in centre this weekend or book their appointment on the National Booking Service website.

People who attend a walk-in clinic for their first dose will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book in their second dose appointment using the national booking system.

Earlier this week the NHS sent out 650,000 texts encouraging people to get jabbed eight weeks after their first dose in line with JCVI guidance.

Anybody who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.