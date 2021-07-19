Bottles thrown at police in anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protest

Play video

Video: Twitter/@PaulBrown_UK

Bottles were thrown at police during anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protests in Westminster on Monday.

Protesters chanted “freedom” as they gathered in Parliament Square after nearly all remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England.

A police officer was seen putting a lock on a gate at the entrance to Parliament while those outside held signs with anti-vaccination and anti-police messages.

Some chanted “shame on police” and “arrest Boris Johnson”. Scotland Yard said 11 people were arrested.

At one point police urged protesters to move out of the road in front of the Houses of Parliament as traffic was brought to a standstill.

Covid restrictions in England are at their lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic began 16 months ago amid surging cases.

Lockdown rules in England: What's changing from July 19 What has happened to social distancing and the rule of six? The 'one metre plus' rule has been scrapped entirely, as of July 19 in England. However, some guidance to maintain social distancing in certain situations will remain in place of the legal restrictions. Social distancing guidance will continue if someone is Covid positive and self-isolating, or in airports, or other ports of entry, to avoid travellers arriving from amber or red-list countries mixing with those from green list areas. Limits on social contact in England have disappeared, meaning the end of the rule of six indoors and the limit of 30 people for outdoor gatherings. Do I still need to wear a face mask? There is now no legal requirements to wear face coverings - but guidance still encourages using masks in some settings, including hospitals, healthcare settings and in crowded enclosed public spaces. Has the working from home guidance changed? The guidance on working from home has gone. It's ultimately down to employers to decide whether to keep staff at home or in the office, but the government say employers are able to plan the return of staff to the workplace. What about weddings and funerals? The current limits on numbers of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events has ended. What's happening in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland? The changes to Covid rules announced by Boris Johnson, only impact England and will not change regulations in Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland. The Welsh Government “would like to move together” with other parts of the UK in lifting coronavirus restrictions but will only do so if it is “right for Wales”, health minister Eluned Morgan said on Monday 5 July. As of July 19, restrictions in Scotland have eased, with all areas of the country moving to level 0. The government is aiming to lift all major restrictions in Scotland by August 9. In Northern Ireland, some significant restrictions have already been eased including allowing the resumption of live music and the lifting of caps on organised outdoor gatherings. Back to top

Nightclubs have thrown open their doors for the first time since March 2020, theatres and restaurants can fully reopen, while pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.

Social-distancing rules which, in one form or another, have governed people’s lives for over a year finally ended on Monday morning at one minute past midnight.