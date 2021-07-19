London commuters urged to 'keep the mask on' as Covid cases keep rising

Play video

London's mayor urged commuters to carry on wearing face masks on the capital's public transport network as Covid cases continue to rise.

Some people were seen without masks on London Underground on Monday morning while others continued to wear them.

Face masks are no longer required by law on public transport after the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England were lifted but are required as a "condition of carriage" on Transport for London services.

This means enforcement officers are able to deny access or eject passengers found to be non-compliant while using the TfL network.

Sadiq Khan estimated that more than 90% of people were following the rules during his commute on Monday.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wears a mask as he rides on a Circle Line train

"The vast majority of people were wearing masks," Mr Khan said

"If I could guess, I would say north of 90% and what I think that shows is that people are carrying on their great habits from the last few weeks.

"I'm disappointed that it is no longer national legislation.

"The good news is that it appears that those visiting London are doing the right thing," he added.

Lockdown rules in England: What's changing from July 19 What has happened to social distancing and the rule of six? The 'one metre plus' rule has been scrapped entirely, as of July 19 in England. However, some guidance to maintain social distancing in certain situations will remain in place of the legal restrictions. Social distancing guidance will continue if someone is Covid positive and self-isolating, or in airports, or other ports of entry, to avoid travellers arriving from amber or red-list countries mixing with those from green list areas. Limits on social contact in England have disappeared, meaning the end of the rule of six indoors and the limit of 30 people for outdoor gatherings. Do I still need to wear a face mask? There is now no legal requirements to wear face coverings - but guidance still encourages using masks in some settings, including hospitals, healthcare settings and in crowded enclosed public spaces. Has the working from home guidance changed? The guidance on working from home has gone. It's ultimately down to employers to decide whether to keep staff at home or in the office, but the government say employers are able to plan the return of staff to the workplace. What about weddings and funerals? The current limits on numbers of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events has ended. What's happening in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland? The changes to Covid rules announced by Boris Johnson, only impact England and will not change regulations in Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland. The Welsh Government “would like to move together” with other parts of the UK in lifting coronavirus restrictions but will only do so if it is “right for Wales”, health minister Eluned Morgan said on Monday 5 July. As of July 19, restrictions in Scotland have eased, with all areas of the country moving to level 0. The government is aiming to lift all major restrictions in Scotland by August 9. In Northern Ireland, some significant restrictions have already been eased including allowing the resumption of live music and the lifting of caps on organised outdoor gatherings. Back to top

Speaking to ITV News most commuters were happy to keep wearing masks but frustrated there were so many restrictions in place on called 'Freedom Day'.

"I'll still wear one but I think it's a bit silly," said one commuter.

"It isn't 'Freedom Day' because you still have to wear a mask and there are still rules in place," said another.