Man arrested after 16-year-old boy dies following e-scooter crash

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run while riding an e-scooter.

Officers were called to Southborough Lane, Bromley, in the early hours of Sunday morning following reports of a collision involving a car and an e-scooter.

Police and paramedics found the teenager, who had been riding the scooter, with serious injuries. He was taken to a central London hospital where he later died.

The Met said the boy’s family had been told and were being supported by specialist officers.

The car, a red Fiat Punto, did not stop at the scene but the vehicle was found later on Sunday morning in nearby Southwood Close.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death by dangerous driving and providing a positive alcohol breath test.

He was taken into custody, where he remains.

Officers are also investigating the disappearance of the e-scooter that was being ridden at the time of the crash, which is believed to have been stolen from the scene.

The Met said they are keen to speak with the people inside a dark-coloured people carrier-type car with a sliding door, which was seen in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, the removal of the e-scooter, or who saw a red Fiat Punto being driven in the area at around 1.20am, has been urged to call police on 0208 285 1574, providing the reference 775/18JUL.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.