Disruption caused by Covid app 'hard to take' after months of restrictions

Business owners say the disruption caused by the NHS Covid-19 app is "hard to take" as staff and customers self-isolate after being 'pinged'.

For many it means losing even more money after the financial difficulties of closing during the pandemic.

"We had five clients all call up and have to cancel their appointment last minute because they've been pinged throughout the weekend," said Donna Vitharanage, owner of No.67 hair salon in Amersham.

You're not going to fill those slots that quickly, so that's money lost," she added.

Downing Street moved to combat the confusion on Tuesday, hours after Minister for London Paul Scully said it was a decision for individuals and employers whether they should isolate after a 'ping'

In a sign that Downing Street was scrambling to get its message back on track, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “Isolation remains the most important action people can take to stop the spread of the virus.

“Given the risk of having and spreading the virus when people have been in contact with someone with Covid, it is crucial people isolate when they are told to do so, either by NHS Test and Trace or by the NHS Covid app.

How the Covid-19 NHS app works When will I be 'pinged' by the NHS app? If an app user tests positive for coronavirus, they can choose to share their result anonymously. The NHS will then send alerts to other app users who have spent time near them, or been in 'close contact', over the last few days. These alerts will never identify an individual. 'Close contact' is based on an algorithm, but generally means you've been within 2 metres of someone with coronavirus for 15 minutes or more. If the app user who tested positive booked their test through the app, the test result will come through to their app automatically. However they still need to click 'share random IDs' before their close contacts can be notified. If they booked their test through another route, they will also need to link their test result into the app using a code. This means that you will not always receive a close contact alert on the same day that the person received their positive test result. Your self-isolation period is calculated from the date at which you were in close contact with the person who tested positive. What should I do if I am 'pinged' by the app? If you receive an alert telling you that you've been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, and you need to self-isolate, then you will have to say at home for a full 10 days following that contact. It can take up to 10 days for symptoms to appear. People in your household will not need to isolate unless you develop symptoms. If you develop coronavirus symptoms during this 10 day period, you are advised to use the symptom checker in the NHS COVID-19 app to find out if it could be coronavirus. If the app confirms that you may have coronavirus, it will take you to a website where you can book a coronavirus test. If you have coronavirus symptoms, you and anyone in your household or support bubble will have to stay at home until you've been tested, and got your result and advice on what to do next. If you do not develop symptoms after 10 days, you can stop self-isolating. You will not need a coronavirus test. If you are under 18 years old, and test positive for coronavirus, you should notify a trusted adult before taking any action. If you have questions about how the advice applies to you, or are struggling with self-isolation, you are advised to call 111. What alerts will the NHS COVID-19 app send me? The NHS COVID-19 app will send alerts in these situations: You've been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

You have visited a venue where you may have come into contact with others who have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Information for your local area has changed.

Information for your local area about variants of concern.

You booked your test through the app, and your test results have arrived.

You have paused contact tracing and set a reminder to turn it back on.

Your guidance has changed. For example, your self-isolation period has come to an end.

You are advised or required to update your app to the latest version.

You did not select 'Notify others' or 'Do not notify others' and over 24 hours have passed.

If you need to self-isolate, you'll be able to see this in the app as a self-isolation countdown timer.

Other alerts may say: "Possible COVID-19 Exposure''.

Businesses say it makes the process of rebuilding their battered finances even more difficult.

"It's very, very hard to take after the trauma of the last 18 months," said Peter Borg-Neal, founder of The Oakman Group which runs 35 pubs and restaurants across the country.

"We thought now we'd be through it and be able to trade normally and rebuild the damage caused to our balance sheet by the pandemic," he added.

On Monday night, Boris Johnson had stressed the importance of self-isolation as “one of the only shots we have got left in our locker to stop the chain reaction of the spread of Covid” after he lifted most of England’s legal restrictions.

"The reality for small businesses is that while yesterday was defined as 'Freedom Day' many small businesses are in a bit of a predicament because they can't get the customers and staff in and can't get the good into the business and this has damaging implications on their ability to function," said Matthew Jaffa of the Federation of Small Businesses.