Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Antoine Allen

In a few days, and a year late, the torch in Tokyo will light up the Olympics. Tin-Tin Ho played table tennis with her dad at the family's home in West London from the age of four.

She is the first British woman to qualify for individual table tennis in 25 years. Her Olympic dreams have come true, but her family, like the rest of us, will have to watch from home.