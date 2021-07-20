London pupil wins top award for monologue to help tackle racism

Play video

A London pupil who wrote and performed her own monologue to help tackle racism has won a top award after beating more than 23,000 other students to the prize.

Clio, 17, who goes to Compton School in North Finchley, scooped the Show Racism the Red Card award for her performance of 'I am Black'.

The monologue challenges attitudes towards racism and was described by judges as "the best entry they've seen in the 22 year history of the competition".

Speaking to ITV News Clio said: "I love speaking, I love spoken words, I love dance, I love acting, so it really just came naturally to me. I put my thoughts onto paper and spoke them aloud.

"I hope young people will take initiative and I hope that initiative will drive not only young people but generations."

In the video Clio begins by asking: "Black, white. Well? Which one's right? If this is a race who's first and who's last?"

Clio, a Manchester United fan, received videos of congratulations from former players Dwight Yorke and Viv Anderson.

Show Racism the Red Card is the UK's largest anti-racism education charity and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Since being set up in 1996 the charity has educated and engaged with over 825,000 people.