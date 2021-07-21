A three-year-old girl has been left with “life-changing” injuries after being hit by a man riding an e-scooter in south London.

The girl had been in in Myatt’s Field Park in Lambeth with her family on Monday when the collision happened, and she was taken to a south London hospital by her relatives.

Police believe the young man, who was with a group of people with another e-scooter and a bicycle, stopped after the incident to say sorry.

The girl is in a stable condition but her injuries are thought to be life-changing. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

"A little girl has been left in a serious condition after this collision and her family are, of course, very distressed," said Detective Inspector Lucie Card.

"We have reason to believe that the e-scooter’s rider stopped after the collision and apologised to the little girl’s mother.

"It may be that they haven’t realised the severity of the girl’s injuries and thought she was OK.

"I am asking this person to please come forward and speak to us because we do need to understand what happened.

"I know it might feel a little overwhelming, but please do the right thing and call us or go to your nearest police station.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone in Myatt’s Field Park at around 20.30 last night. Please do get in touch with us if you witnessed what happened, or have information about the circumstances," she added.

Witnesses are urged to call the SCIU at Catford Traffic Garage on 020 82851574 quoting CAD 7891/19JUL.