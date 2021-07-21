Pair charged with theft of items to help ticketless fans into Euro 2020 final

Two teenagers have been charged over allegations they stole items with the intent to help ticketless fans get into Wembley Stadium on the night of the Euro 2020 final.

The Metropolitan Police said Yusaf Amin, 18, of Clifford Road, Newham, east London, and Dalha Mohamad, 18, of Anglian Road, Waltham Forest, north-east London, have been charged with theft via postal requisition.

The allegations relate to the theft of items from the stadium, which the Met said were intended to be used to allow people to gain unauthorised access to see England’s showdown with Italy.

The pair will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on July 30.