Who did it? TikTok family 'arson attack' - police appeal 'contact us directly'

Video credit: TikTok/@thesmithyfamily

Police hunting for suspected arsonists who targeted the South London home of a family who shot to fame on TikTok urged anyone with information to contact them directly.

Videos posted last week by The Smithy Family showed the burnt out remains of a car and extensive damage their house in Welling.

Police said they remained in regular contact with the family and urged people not to carry out their own investigations.

Dad Nick posted a video of the damaged car the morning after Credit: TikTok/@The SmithyFamily

"This incident has been well publicised and whilst we appreciate that the public wish to support the family, we ask that all information is provided to us directly," Detective Sergeant Danny Banks said in statement.

"I also urge the public to refrain from undertaking their own investigations in relation to this case," he added.

Making his own appeal on social media dad Nick thanked everyone who had given information to police and urged people living nearby to check their video doorbells.

[Video: TikTok/thesmithyfamily]

"I'd like anyone who knows anyone who lives off South Gipsy Road, Gipsy Road, Avondale Road, can you please check your cameras between 22:50 and midnight [15 July] ," Nick said.

"There is a chance they could have come back and watched the fire, we've got some chilling footage of them coming back 50 minutes later.

"If you know anyone who lives in that area check the cameras and please send the footage into the police... we desperately, desperately need peace with this.

"I don't think we're going to get that until we have them in custody," he added.

More than three million people follow the antics of The Smithy Family who became so successful dad Nick gave up the day job to focus on his social media stardom.

The family started making videos of pranks and sketches of life in lockdown which helped clock up a staggering 285 million 'likes'.

The Smithy Family supporting England during Euro 2020 Credit: TikTok/@thesmithyfamily

More than 20 firefighters tackled the fire last Wednesday night and the cause is still being investigated.

"My team of officers have been working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident," Detective Sergeant Danny Banks added.

"I thank everyone who has already come forward to police to assist with the investigation.

"Police remain in regular contact with the family and they are being kept up to date as to the progress of the investigation.

"My heartfelt sympathies go out to them during what has been an unimaginably difficult time. I thank them for their continued support as enquiries are ongoing."

"We ask that anyone with information relating to this incident calls police on 101 or tweets @MetCC quoting CAD 8350/14July. No piece of information is insignificant. It is vital we hear from you," he added.