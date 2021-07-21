'Wonderful son' Junior Alexander killed after London e-scooter crash

A teenager killed following a hit-and-run e-scooter crash in Bromley has been named by police as Junior Alexander and described by his family as a "wonderful son".

Junior, 16, was taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning where he later died.

His family said they were still in shock and struggling to come to terms with the fact "our beautiful son is gone".

In a statement they added: "He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson and all those who knew him loved him.

"As we continue to deal with his unbearable loss we would ask that any witnesses to the incident please contact police. Any information – no matter how small – could be relevant."

The car, a red Fiat Punto, did not stop at the scene but the vehicle was discovered later on Sunday morning in nearby Southwood Close.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death by dangerous driving and providing a positive alcohol breath test.

Video of the scene of the crash in Bromley

Officers are also investigating the disappearance of the e-scooter that was being ridden at the time of the crash, which is believed to have been stolen from the scene.

The Met said they are keen to speak with the occupants of a dark-coloured people carrier-type car with a sliding door, which was seen in the area.

Residents are being urged to check video doorbells and drivers who were in the area are asked to look at on dash cam footage.

In an unconnected incident on Monday, a three-year-old girl was left with “life-changing” injuries after being hit by an e-scooter rider in south London.

The incident happened in Myatt’s Field Park, Lambeth, at about 8.30pm.

The toddler had been in the park with her family when the crash happened, and was taken by relatives to a south London hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.