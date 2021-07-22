Play video

A suspected arson attack on the home of a family famous for sketches on TikTok sent 'shivers down their spine' and happened shortly before they were due to go to bed.

Speaking a week after the attack in Welling, South London dad Nick said he dreaded to think what might have happened if the attacker had struck just half an hour later.

"All I can think is the person that's done this, they can't have the full understanding of what they were doing," Nick told ITV News London.

"I'd hate to think it was someone in their right mind because if they'd done that then it's cold and puts shivers down my spine.

"To think what could have been. If it was half an hour later we would have been in bed," he added.

On Wednesday police urged anyone with information about the attack to contact them directly. Officers were in regular contact with the family and urged people not to carry out their own investigations.

CCTV footage showed two people dressed in black setting fire to the family's car on the driveway before flames spread to the house.

More than two million people follow the antics of The Smithy Family who became so successful dad Nick gave up the day job to focus on his social media stardom.

Speaking after the fire broke out Nick said: "We all got out the house OK, the kids are fine... the dogs are OK. The house is not OK. The kids are at a safe place.

"To the people who have done this, you could have killed our family and not only our family, my neighbours, my friends. It's unforgivable."

Police said they had been "working around the clock" to investigate what happened.

"I thank everyone who has already come forward to police to assist with the investigation," said Detective Sergeant Danny Banks.

"Police remain in regular contact with the family and they are being kept up to date as to the progress of the investigation.

"My heartfelt sympathies go out to them during what has been an unimaginably difficult time. I thank them for their continued support as enquiries are ongoing."

"We ask that anyone with information relating to this incident calls police on 101 or tweets @MetCC quoting CAD 8350/14July. No piece of information is insignificant. It is vital we hear from you," he added.