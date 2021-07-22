Play video

If you needed proof you should never give up on your dream then meet comedy sensation Gina Yashere. Zooming us from her home in the hills above Los Angeles it's hard to believe Gina was fixing lifts in east London as a teenager. Life couldn't be more different now with her own TV show and stand up live shows surrounded by sunshine, palm trees and swimming pools. What's the secret of Gina's success? Her new book 'Cack-Handed' might just give us all a bit of inspiration.