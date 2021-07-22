Man dies after stabbing near Brixton tube station

A man has died after a stabbing incident near a south London tube station.

The man, who is believed to be in his early 20s, was found close to Brixton underground station.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called after reports of an assault, but the man, despite the efforts of the London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance Service, was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday at 8.45pm.

His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification has not taken place and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Police said a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.