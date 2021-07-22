Welsh 3000s Challenge: Epic challenge completed by youngest ever person

Play video

By ITV News reporter Chloe Keedy

Millie Goad has a lot of numbers to remember. 15 peaks, 26 miles, 121,000 steps, they all sound pretty daunting, but Millie did the lot in under 24 hours.

Aged 9, she is the youngest person ever to complete the ‘Welsh 3000s Challenge’ in just one day. It involves climbing 15 mountains over 3000 feet, including Snowden, the highest peak in Wales.

Back home in sunny Surrey, those cold, dark mountain tops seem like a distant dream. In fact Millie did some dreaming while she was up them - for the final three or four peaks she was falling asleep on her feet!

Millie was literally falling asleep as we were walking - she would trip on a rock and fall on the ground but she would actually stay asleep so we'd have to wake her up! James Goad, Millie’s dad

Millie told ITV News London there were times when she didn’t think she’d make it, but something kept her going.

She was walking in memory of her grandmother, Theresa Goad, who died of cancer before Millie was born.

It meant the world to me, because (the children) never had the opportunity to meet my mum. When we were doing the training, we had the opportunity to talk about her and talk about some of the memories I had. James Goad, Millie's dad

Millie has raised more than £4000 for the charity Macmillan Cancer Support, and says she would do the challenge all over again! Her dad says he is ‘so so proud’ of her, but also ‘slightly nervous’ about what challenges she might be planning next.