Andrew Lloyd Webber unveils £60 million Theatre Royal Drury Lane renovations
Andrew Lloyd Webber has unveiled the renovated Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
The West End venue has undergone a £60 million transformation.
Bar and restaurant space has been added to the 17th century venue, which will be available to the public regardless of whether or not they have a theatre ticket.
An auditorium has also been renovated.
Lord Lloyd-Webber acquired the theatre in 2000, and alongside his wife Madeleine he has been renovating it since 2019.
Lord Lloyd-Webber said: "The task of restoring the Theatre Royal was threefold. "How to reinstate Wyatt's glorious 'front of house' rooms, how to fix the 1922 auditorium and, third, how to make this extraordinary building a versatile, vibrant heart of the artistic soul of Covent Garden.
Despite the excitement, the leading figure in the West End expressed his frustration by the treatment of an industry he has dedicated his life to during the pandemic.
In a statement, the government said its support package was generous:
The Theatre Royal Drury Lane will host the West End premiere of Frozen The Musical next month.
