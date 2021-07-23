Andrew Lloyd Webber unveils £60 million Theatre Royal Drury Lane renovations

Andrew Lloyd Webber has unveiled the renovated Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The West End venue has undergone a £60 million transformation.

Bar and restaurant space has been added to the 17th century venue, which will be available to the public regardless of whether or not they have a theatre ticket.

An auditorium has also been renovated.

Lord Lloyd-Webber acquired the theatre in 2000, and alongside his wife Madeleine he has been renovating it since 2019.

The theatre has been undergoing renovations since 2019

Lord Lloyd-Webber said: "The task of restoring the Theatre Royal was threefold. "How to reinstate Wyatt's glorious 'front of house' rooms, how to fix the 1922 auditorium and, third, how to make this extraordinary building a versatile, vibrant heart of the artistic soul of Covent Garden.

I believe that the Lane is now one of London's most warm and beautiful auditoriums, and the most versatile historic theatrical space anywhere in the world. Lord Lloyd Webber, Composer

Despite the excitement, the leading figure in the West End expressed his frustration by the treatment of an industry he has dedicated his life to during the pandemic.

Play video

You cant have it that if one single person in the cast tests positive, that everyone else has to self isolate. Theatres are the beating heart of any major capital city and this is the only government in the world that hasn't recognised the importance of commercial theatre. Just to see one's entire life's work in end like this it's just awful. Lord Lloyd Webber, Composer

In a statement, the government said its support package was generous:

It is factually inaccurate to say that this government does not recognise the importance of the UK's fantastic theatre industry or that it has been treated differently. Our £2 billion pound Culture Recovery Fund is one of the world's most generous support schemes for the arts, and has seen theatres benefit from over £250 million, including over 100 commercial theatre companies. Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The Theatre Royal Drury Lane will host the West End premiere of Frozen The Musical next month.

Read more:

Tokyo 2020: Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi named as Team GB’s first joint flag bearers

Welsh 3000s Challenge: Epic challenge completed by youngest ever person