A teenager has been charged with a religiously aggravated public order offence in connection with an anti-Semitic incident inside a London Underground station.

British Transport Police said a 17-year-old boy was charged on July 23 following the incident at Oxford Circus Underground station on July 4.

He has been released on conditional police bail to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on August 2, the force added.

British Transport Police were contacted on July 4 after a researcher from north London, known only as Yosef, was subjected to "anti-Semitic behaviour" while travelling through the station.

Earlier that evening, in a separate incident which is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, Yosef was sitting on a bus towards the station when he was subject to a "torrent of anti-Semitic abuse" and "threats" by another passenger.

The Met renewed its appeal for information relating to the bus incident, which took place at around 11.33pm on July 3, earlier this week.

The force released an image of a man they want to identify in connection with the incident. No arrests have been made.