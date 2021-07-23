Five arrested after Asda brawl involving man in Spider-Man costume

Play video

Pictures from Twitter / BlackGirlMagic

Five people have been arrested after a violent incident in a London supermarket.

Police said they were called to Asda on Lavender Hill near Clapham Junction at 10.40pm on Thursday to reports of a group of people involved in a disturbance.

Video footage posted on social media shows a woman staff member being kicked in the throat and punched in the face by a man dressed in a Spider-Man costume.

Onlookers can be heard shouting at the attackers, with one woman calling out, "oh my God!".

Another clip shows a brawl in the warehouse area of the shop involving Asda employees and several people wearing costumes.

A person in a wheelchair is seen to be pulled back from the fight, and the man in the Spider-Man costume can be seen hitting people with what appears to be a single crutch.

Metropolitan Police officers attended along with London Ambulance Service, and a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with a minor injury. A further five people were treated at the scene.

Two men aged 37 and 35, and an 18-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm, affray and violent disorder.

An Asda spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident which occurred at our Clapham Junction store late last night.

"We do not tolerate any form of violence or abuse towards colleague or customers and we are working closely with the police in their inquiries."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police.