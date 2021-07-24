Girl, 12, missing since Thursday with last sighting in Redbridge

A 12 year old girl has gone missing after being last seen near Wanstead Park in Redbridge.

Mannat Mann has been missing for over 36 hours. Police say she arrived in the area recently and has no local links.

Apart from one possible sighting a mile from where she went missing, there have been no oher reports.

Police are increasingly concerned about her wellbeing and are asking for the public's help in locating her.

CCTV captured Mannat Mann wearing a white t-shirt and grey leggings

Mannat is of Asian appearance with long dark hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt and grey leggings with a white stripe where she was last seen.

She has relatives in Hounslow and may try to make her way to the area, but it is not believed she has tried to contact any family members.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the majority of her ties are with Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.