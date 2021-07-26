'It was like a terror movie' says mum of twins trapped by rising floodwater

Play video

A terrified mother tried to escape rising floodwaters in east London by grabbing her twin girls and pet dogs and driving to safety only to find all roads were blocked.

Lola Firat from Redbridge said it felt like she was caught up in a "terror movie" as she desperately tried to protect her family.

"It's a big, traumatic shock for me... I'm devastated," she told ITV News London.

"It was like a terror movie... I thought I was going to drown with two kids and two dogs on my hands.

"We tried to escape, I tried to drive out and the car stopped suddenly and the water level was neck-high," she added.

Residents in north-east London used buckets, brooms and wooden boards to create makeshift flood defences for their homes. But for many, it was too little too late.

"Everything was floating around, the table was halfway across the room," said Redbridge resident Bilal Munir.

"Everything is damaged inside, the furniture’s gone.

"This should have been pre-empted by the council. Neighbours were trying to clean out drains. The drains could not cope with it."

Redbridge Council said the drains were overwhelmed by torrents water and debris from gardens which blocked them. The council said more money was needed to improve the sewage network.

The wettest part of the country on Sunday was St James’s Park in London, where 41.6mm of rain fell. Boris Johnson tweeted his thanks to the emergency services and volunteers.

A major incident is continuing in at least one of the capital's hospitals, with an evacuation of inpatients underway and incoming patients diverted elsewhere.

ITV News understands an entire block is without power. Around 100 inpatients are being evacuated to neighbouring hospitals, with ambulances redirected to St Barts, Royal London and Homerton - while elective surgery and outpatient appointments have been cancelled.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "The response continues today and I remain in close contact with TfL, the Fire Brigade, The Met, London Councils and other partners such as Thames Water to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

"We are seeing increasing incidents of extreme weather events linked to climate change.

"I am meeting all the key partners in London, including London Councils, TfL, the London Fire Brigade, water companies and the Environment Agency to ensure all relevant organisations are doing all they possibly can to prevent and reduce the impact of flooding in the capital."