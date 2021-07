Play video

The family of a man killed while riding an e-scooter have told ITV News London more needs to be done to keep riders safe. Shopkeeper Anthony Mumford was riding home from work in Twickenham to his home in Bracknell when he had an accident. He died from his injuries last Thursday, just days after a 16 year old boy was killed in a separate accident on an e-scooter in Bromley.