Tom Daley unwinds after clinching Olympic gold by knitting medal pouch

After the euphoria of clinching Olympic gold Tom Daley found time to unwind by picking up his knitting needles and creating something special for his shiny new medal - a woolly pouch.

The Olympian's love of knitting and crocheting has long been documented in his special Instagram page which has 112,000 followers. On Tuesday, Daley was proud to show off his new medal-sized creation.

"This morning I made a little cosy for my medal to stop it getting scratched," he said.

"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting, crocheting and all things stitching.

"It gives me a little pouch to carry around my medal without it getting scratched," he added.

Daley, who trains at the London Aquatics Centre, made his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008 and went on to win bronze medals in both the London and Rio Games.

He will also compete in the individual 10m platform competition in Tokyo later this week.

Tom Daley was hailed as “inspiring” after he told young LGBT people they “can achieve anything”.

After winning gold with diving partner Matty Lee in the synchronised 10m platform in Tokyo on Monday, Daley said: “I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.”

Daley, who came out in 2013, added: “I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. You can achieve anything.”