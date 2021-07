Play video

The true number of victims failed by Lambeth council may well be never known. For decades many kept quiet about the horrors they experienced even from those they were closest to.

Shayne Donnelly lived in the Shirley Oaks Children's Home from the age of one, until it closed 15 years later.

He's now one of around 2,000 members of the Shirley Oaks Survivors Association.