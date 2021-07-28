Disappointed visitors to London's newest attraction are being offered refunds after "teething problems" and highly critical reviews of the Marble Arch Mound.

Westminster Council admitted parts of the artificial mountain in central London were "not yet ready".

The authority said a team has been brought in fix the problems over the next few days.

The 25-metre mound was designed to give views of Oxford Street, Hyde Park, Mayfair and Marylebone.

A steward and no visitors on the Marble Arch Mound in central London

It was part of a scheme to increase the number of people visiting the shopping district as lockdown restrictions ease.

But there have been some complaints following its opening that work is still ongoing, with some people taking to social media to pan the attraction - including Emma Wright who described it as "the worst thing I've ever done in London".

"We are aware that elements of the Marble Arch Mound are not yet ready for visitors," Westminster Council said in a statement.

“We are working hard to resolve this over the next few days.

“In light of the delay, we are offering anybody who has booked a visit during the first week a return ticket free of charge.

“People who visited the mound today, and people who are booked for the rest of the week (including the weekend), will be contacted and offered a refund and a free return ticket so they can see the mound at its best," the council added.

The council said anyone who had booked a visit this week can still go up the mound as planned and then take advantage of the free return ticket.

"We’ll continue to adapt and improve London’s newest outdoor attraction and resolve any teething problems as they emerge," the council said.