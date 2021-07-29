Play video

A fake Amazon driver who terrorised a family armed with a loaded shotgun in South London has been jailed for nearly seven years.

Vicente Forde, 32, waited at the address in Crystal Palace holding an Amazon box and wearing a hi-vis jacket before launching his unprovoked attack.

He tricked his victim into opening the door and pulled out a gun hidden inside the jacket.

Vicente Forde, who posed as a fake Amazon delivery driver Credit: Met Police

"This was a completely unprovoked attack on an innocent householder," said Andrew Caird, from the Crown Prosecution Service.

"The victim simply opened his front door to retrieve what he thought was a delivery before he was aggressively set upon by a stranger.

Loaded shotgun used by Vicente Forde to threaten a dad on his doorstep Credit: Met Police

"The prosecution case included strong witness testimony and video footage from a doorbell camera which showed much of the incident and left Forde with little choice but to admit his violent actions," he added.

Police said the gun was loaded with two live cartridges. Forde was eventually restrained with the help of builders working nearby.

"The victim had no idea what was about to unfold when he saw what he thought was a delivery man bringing a parcel to his address," said Detective Constable Imran Hansraj.

"He had been home with his young daughter and was going about his business as usual when he was thrust into an incredibly frightening ordeal in which he fought for his life.

"His life was turned upside down in a split second by Forde's actions, which were wicked and cowardly in the extreme. He was disguised and armed with a lethal weapon but the victim displayed incredibly bravery to disarm him," he added.