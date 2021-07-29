'Severe disruption' Tube warning if drivers strike next week

London Underground will be "severely disrupted" if a strike by Tube drivers goes ahead next week.

Transport for London said all lines would face a significantly reduced service and passengers should complete journeys by 1pm on Tuesday 3 and Thursday 5 August.

The strikes are in protest at plans to scrap the pay grade of Night Tube drivers. Talks will be held on Friday at the conciliation service Acas, said the RMT.

Strikes are currently planned from midday on August 3, 5, 24 and 26.

A commuter travelling on the Jubilee Line underground train

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT has made serious proposals and a resolution to the dispute is available through discussion and we will be attending Friday’s talks with the intention of making progress along those lines.

“LU management need to come back to the table in the same constructive frame of mind and I trust that they will.”

TfL said London Underground has made changes to driver rosters to preserve a regular Tube service, adding that an agreement has been reached with the other recognised unions.

Richard Jones, head of network operations for London Underground, said: “The changes to how we roster our drivers to continue to provide a regular Tube service and create more flexibility for our staff have not resulted in any job losses.

“Our drivers have been vital in keeping the Tube running during the pandemic, ensuring that key workers could move around the city during the lockdowns and helping fuel London’s recovery in more recent weeks.

“This new arrangement means that all drivers have been given the opportunity for full-time work and long-term job certainty, while Londoners can continue to rely on the regularity of Tube services."

London Underground is also dealing with short-term, short-notice absences caused by Covid-related self-isolation and will issue more detailed travel advice next week.