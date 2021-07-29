Stalking conviction rates 'shockingly low' warns Suzy Lamplugh Trust

Play video

Tap above to watch Lucrezia Millarini's interview with Saskia Garner from the Suzy Lamplugh Trust

Thirty five years ago London estate agent Suzy Lamplugh went to meet a client. She disappeared that day and was never seen again. Her disappearance made the headlines, and now the trust in her name are calling for more to be done to protect women.

The Suzy Lamplugh Trust says conviction rates for stalking are shockingly low with only 0.1% of 1.5 million reported cases last year resulting in a conviction.