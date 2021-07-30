The Metropolitan police has released images of 15 people wanted in connection with violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final.

ITV News filmed fans breaching security to get inside Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Footage showed fans getting through barricades, running past stewards and up steps at the football ground.

An initial appeal highlighted ten individuals linked to the disorder.

Watch as fans breach security, rush past stewards and up stairs at Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final

With help from the public, seven of them have so far been arrested for offences including violent disorder and grievous bodily harm.

Three further individuals, separate to those pictured in the first appeal, have also been arrested for offences linked to the Euro 2020 final.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said a full review would take place into what had happened.

He accused “drunken yobs” of trying to force their way into the stadium without tickets.