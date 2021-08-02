More talks to try to avert a series of strikes on London Underground

More talks have begun to try to stop a series of strikes by London Underground drivers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union are due to stage a number of 24-hour walkouts, starting on Tuesday, in a row over the grade of Night Tube drivers.

Transport for London has warned of disruption to services if the strikes go ahead.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said on Monday: “We believe that there is a deal to be done which recognises the work-life balance and job security of our members, and we are entering the reconvened talks this morning ‎in a positive frame of mind, and we take it that LU management also will be up for a constructive solution to this dispute.

“RMT’s executive has been put ‎on stand-by for any developments emerging from the talks later today.”

Commuters getting on a Jubilee Line Underground train at Canning Town

Speaking last week Richard Jones, head of network operations for London Underground, said: “The changes to how we roster our drivers to continue to provide a regular Tube service and create more flexibility for our staff have not resulted in any job losses.

“Our drivers have been vital in keeping the Tube running during the pandemic, ensuring that key workers could move around the city during the lockdowns and helping fuel London’s recovery in more recent weeks.

“This new arrangement means that all drivers have been given the opportunity for full-time work and long-term job certainty, while Londoners can continue to rely on the regularity of Tube services."

London Underground is also dealing with short-term, short-notice absences caused by Covid-related self-isolation and will issue more detailed travel advice next week.