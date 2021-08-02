Two men charged with murder following disappearance of woman in Barnet

Police investigating the disappearance of a 71-year-old woman from Hertfordshire have charged two men with her murder.

Mohamed El Abboud, 26 from Barnet and Kusai Al-jundi, 23, from Harrow have both been charged with the murder of Louise Kam.

They are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday. Louise Kam was last seen by a family member near the Spires Shopping Centre in Barnet a week ago.

Police described Ms Kam, who lives in Potters Bar, as a Chinese woman of around 5ft 4in and slim build.

She has very long black hair, brown eyes, usually dresses smartly and often carries a red handbag, the Met said.

Ms Kam had been driving a black BMW 3 Series convertible with the registration LM11 ECJ, and is believed to have driven from Borehamwood to Barnet before making her way to the Willesden High Road area on Monday afternoon.

The vehicle was recovered by police on Wednesday in north-west London and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it earlier this week.