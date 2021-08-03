Where is he? Search for boy, 12, missing from Brent

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing in Brent.

Leopold Bennet-Budkinov was last seen Sunday afternoon at his home address in Kilburn.

Police describe him as black, 4ft 8ins of slim build with black hair and when he disappeared Leopold was wearing a blue stripy long sleeved t-shirt and army style camouflaged trousers and no shoes.

He is known to travel to the Kilburn and Paddington areas of London.

Officers say Leopold was upset when he vanished and did not have money, a phone or any means of getting around.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7241/01Aug.