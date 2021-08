Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Rags Martel

There are currently more than 30,000 people in Newham alone on the waiting list for social housing.

One of those is Margaret Erysthee who has spent the last 21 years living in B&Bs and hotels, waiting for a permanent home.

This week she was moved from her current hotel with no certainty on her next accommodation. Rags Martel has been speaking to her.