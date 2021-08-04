More adults have Covid antibodies in London than anywhere else in the UK according to latest official figures from the Office for National Statistics.

For the week beginning July 12, an estimated 93.9% adults had antibodies in the capital.

The presence of antibodies suggests someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

The latest estimates show that in England an estimated 93.6% of adults are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, up from 89.1% a month ago.

This is the smallest month-on-month increase since early January.

In Wales, the estimate is up from 90.3% to 93.2%

In Northern Ireland it is up from 87.1% to 90.7%

For Scotland the estimate has risen from 84.5% to 92.5%.

The figures for these nations also show signs of levelling off in recent weeks.

The ONS said there is a clear pattern between vaccination and testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies, but “the detection of antibodies alone is not a precise measure of the immunity protection given by vaccination”.

Having antibodies can help to prevent people getting coronavirus again, or if they do get infected, they are less likely to have severe symptoms.

Once infected or vaccinated, the length of time antibodies remain at detectable levels in the blood is not fully known.