Heaven nightclub to be turned into pop-up Covid vaccination centre

London's legendary Heaven will become the UK's first nightclub to be turned into a pop-up Covid vaccination centre.

More than 1,000 doses of the Pfizer jab will be available at the club near Charing Cross on Sunday 8th August from midday until 9pm.

London's Night Czar Amy Lamé said nightclubs had "always been part of the Covid solution" and the Heaven event would give people aged 18 and over the opportunity to have their first or second dose.

Heaven owner Jeremy Joseph said people would be able to turn up on the day or book an appointment.

Pop-up clinics have been used by health officials ramp up their drive to vaccinate younger adults.

Last month a similar clinic opened at Thorpe Park in Surrey allowing people to get a vaccine before riding a rollercoaster.

Separately on Wednesday it was revealed most 16 and 17 year olds will be recommended to book their first coronavirus vaccine, with vaccine regulators reportedly preparing to approve it for college-age teenagers today.

Ministers are expected to approve advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation which is likely to recommend healthy teenagers aged over 16 be offered a jab.