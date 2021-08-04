Play video

Ten years have passed since Mark Duggan was shot and killed by police officers in Tottenham, north London.

He was travelling in a minicab when it was stopped on the basis of intelligence that he was carrying a gun. His death sparked riots, which spread across the capital and then to cities around the country - some of the largest civil unrest in decades.

Stafford Scott, a community organiser, was at a gathering led by Mark Duggan's family in Tottenham in the days following his death.

Now, at an exhibition at The Institute of Contemporary Arts, which explores oppression and racial injustice, he's shared his reflections on what he witnessed and the impact of those nights.