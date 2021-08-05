Play video

A 13-year-old boy living with cerebral palsy was sent abusive messages on TikTok after posting a video of himself playing football.

Rhys Porter, from Uxbridge in west London, plays in goal for Feltham Bees, a disability sports club associated with Brentford FC.

But as the clip clocked up thousands of views on the social media app Rhys found himself targeted by hateful comments.

"I got tens of thousands of views and lots of hate comments," Rhys told ITV News London.

"I just tried to ignore it at first but it just got too much. It made me feel very sad but I try to get used to it because it's a normal thing for me.

"It's just me playing football, not matter how I play football, it's still playing football," he added.

Fulham fan Rhys was born prematurely and has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, he developed epilepsy years later.

Since receiving abuse online Rhys has been sent support from Chelsea, Everton, Arsenal, Brentford and the Cottagers.

The teenager is also responding to the bullies in his own way, with a goalkeeping challenge to raise money and awareness for Scope, a disability equality charity.

During the Paralympics Rhys will be doing twenty saves in goal each day and hopes to raise awareness about inclusion.

"We are the same as anyone else. No matter how we are looked at in society we are the same," Rhys said.

Rhys described the goal he posted on TikTok as one of his proudest moments and has already raised more than £2,000.

TikTok tells users it "removes all expressions of abuse, including threats or degrading statements intended to mock, humiliate, embarrass, intimidate, or hurt an individual."

You can find out more about the fundraising campaign here.