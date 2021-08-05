A record number of firearms have been seized by police in an operation to crackdown on violent crime in the capital.

A total of 450 firearms were seized in 2020/2021 compared to 366 recovered the previous year.

During one operation officers found 30 stashed shotgun cartridges in the ceiling of a stairwell in Battersea.

And in one week alone police found eight firearms, 55 rounds of ammunition, several zombie knives, a large quantity of both class A and class B drugs as well as stolen vehicles and cash.

The figures were revealed as Met Commissioner Cressida Dick joined Mayor Sadiq Khan on an operation targeting crime in east London.

Firearm found during operation to crackdown on violent crime Credit: Met Police

"The streets of London do not belong to those intent on violence, they belong to the public," said Commissioner Cressida Dick.

"We will never be complacent and our work to suppress shootings will not ease. The Met has been extremely successful in the last few months as we target gun criminals.

"These successes give us even more of a hunger to bear down on those involved and bring them swiftly to justice," she added.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said there would be a "relentless focus" by the Met to suppress violence over the summer.

Commissioner Cressida Dick and Mayor Sadiq Khan Credit: Met Police

"Tackling violence and making our city safer is my number one priority and I’m determined to be tough on crime with support for the Met Police as they work to target the most serious offenders, remove lethal weapons from our streets and bear down on gang violence," Mr Khan said.