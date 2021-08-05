Gaza conflict fuels sharp rise in antisemitic attacks in London

Reports of antisemitism in London have risen by 50 per cent in a year according to the Community Security Trust.

Almost 748 incidents were recorded in the capital between January and June, a third of these were in Barnet home to the UK's largest Jewish population.

Figures also reveal: there were:

71 incidents in Hackney

60 incidents in Westminster

54 incidents in Camden

34 incidents in Tower Hamlets

The spike in figures in the first six months of 2021 coincided with the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza and relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

"This year British Jews have suffered levels of hatred that were worse than anything seen in recent decades," said Community Security Trust Chief Executive Mark Gardner.

"Some of the abuse and harassment targeting young people in particular was disgraceful. Looking ahead, CST will keep doing everything that we can to protect our Jewish communities, and to give them the security and comfort that they need," he added.

The government's adviser on antisemitism said the scale of the problem would "shock and abhor" people across Britain.

Lord Mann added: "Many parents will worry about the dramatic increase in hate in educational settings. Please be reassured that my office will continue to work tirelessly to see antisemitism more widely understood and relentlessly opposed, be it on campus or off. I will continue to work with CST which acts as a model for the world in recording, analysing and acting upon this vile racism."