Appeal to identify man after attempted rape in Tottenham

Police have released an image of a man they want to find following an attempted rape in Tottenham.

A 21-year-old woman was walking home along Raynham Road, N18 when she suddenly noticed someone following close behind her.

The man grabbed her mouth and waist and dragged her towards a field. The victim tried to fight the man off but fell into stinging nettles.

Her screams were heard by neighbours and the man eventually ran off and got on a Route 149 bus.

Police have released CCTV images recorded on the bus of a man they want to speak to.

CCTV image of a man police want to speak to Credit: Met Police

Detective Constable Sipho Gumpo, leading the investigation, said: "Officers have been working hard to bring justice and reassurance to the victim and wider community.

"The release of these images marks a significant update in our investigation and I urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, to come forwards to police.

"If you recognise this man please call police on 101 quoting CAD 4419/05AUG21. It is vital we identify him."