Covid: How many people have been vaccinated in my London borough?

Latest Covid vaccination rates show the Westminster, Newham and Kensington among the boroughs with the lowest uptake of the first dose.

Havering, Sutton and Hillingdon were the boroughs with the highest vaccine uptake.

Government figures show the number of vaccinated adults up to and including 7 August 2021.

Barking and Dagenham : first dose 63%, second dose 49.2%

Barnet : 69.4% first dose, second dose 57.8%

Bexley : first dose 79.8%, second dose 66.9%

Brent : first dose 60.1%, second dose 47.6%

Bromley : first dose 80.4%, second dose 68.9%

Camden : first dose 59.8%, second dose 46.9%

Croydon : first dose 66.7%, second dose 53.3%

Ealing : first dose 64.8%, second dose 50.6%

Enfield : first dose 67.5%, second dose 58.7%

Greenwich : first dose 68.5%, second dose 54.8%

Hackney : first dose 60.6%, second dose 45%

Hammersmith & Fulham : first dose 58.4%, second dose 44.9%

Haringey : first dose 61.2%, second dose 47.6%

Harrow : first dose 69.9%, second dose 59.3%

Havering : first dose 78.1%, second dose 65.6%

Hillingdon : first dose 72.2%, second dose 58.5%

Hounslow : first dose 67.5%, second dose 53.7%

Islington : first dose 61.4%, second dose 45.8%

Kensington & Chelsea : first dose 57.4%, second dose 46.5%

Kingston-upon-Thames : first dose 73.8%, second dose 62.7%

Lambeth : first dose 62.1%, second dose 47.3%

Lewisham : first dose 64.8%, second dose 50.7%

Merton : first dose 68.7%, second dose 56.7%

Newham : first dose 58%, second dose 42%

Redbridge : first dose 69.1%, second dose 56.8%

Richmond-upon-Thames : first dose 76.6%, second dose 66.9%

Southwark : first dose 63.2%, second dose 47.2%

Sutton : first dose 79.6%, second dose 66.4%

Tower Hamlets : first dose 62.7%, second dose 42.7%

Waltham Forest : first dose 62.8%, second dose 49.6%

Wandsworth : first dose 65.8%, second dose 50.8%

Westminster: first dose 56.7%, second dose 45.8%

In Monday one expert suggested the pandemic should become an “endemic situation” by next year.

Britain and other countries are expecting a difficult winter but by next year the UK expects to be “emerging from a pandemic which is an immediate risk to health”, Professor Linda Bauld said.

But the public health academic from the University of Edinburgh said that the winter could be “difficult” and warned that more restrictions may still be needed if a variant of concern emerged which “challenges” the Covid-19 vaccines.

Asked whether there could be more lockdowns in the autumn and winter, she told BBC Breakfast: “None of us has a crystal ball (but) I’m hopeful that will not be the case.