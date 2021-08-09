Lorry driver denies murder of woman whose remains were found in park

A lorry driver has denied the murder of a 20-year-old woman whose remains were found at a recreation ground.

Neculai Paizan, 63, of Peel Street in Kensington, west London, is accused of killing Hungarian national Agnes Akom on May 9.

Ms Akom, who was known as Dora, moved to the UK three years ago.

She left her home address in the Cricklewood Broadway area of London on the morning of Sunday May 9.

She was reported missing on May 11.

Paizan was charged with her murder on May 23.

Human remains were subsequently found by officers searching Neasden Recreation Park in north west London on June 14.

Ms Akom’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed but was said to be unnatural.

On Monday, the defendant pleaded not guilty to murder during a hearing at the Old Bailey.

A trial of up to two weeks was set before Judge Richard Marks QC on July 22 2022 with a further hearing on January 10.

The defendant, who was assisted by a Romanian interpreter, was remanded into custody.