Man accused of attempting to stab social worker to death faces court

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a social worker with a knife.

Sulai Bukhari appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attacking the 61-year-old as he attempted to carry out a welfare check on two vulnerable children in Wood Green, north London, on Friday evening.

The social worker had been denied entry to a property on Noel Park Road, and two police officers who were called to assist him also suffered knife wounds during the incident.

Bukhari, of Noel Park Road, is charged with attempted murder and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent against the officers.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms for his first court appearance, Bukhari spoke to confirm his date of birth as security guards stood either side of him.

All three alleged victims were treated in hospital following the attack.

The social worker, who suffered multiple stab injuries, was assessed as being in a non-life threatening condition, while the officers were discharged in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Met said.

The force added that two other men arrested in connection with the same incident have been released under investigation.

Haringey Council said previously it would “provide all the necessary support” to the social worker as he makes his recovery.

Judge Diana Pigot said Bukhari will face jury trial at Wood Green Crown Court on September 6.