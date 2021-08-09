Play video

[Video: Twitter/@GillianMcKeith]

Protesters have clashed with police as they attempted to get inside TV studios where the ITV show Loose Women was being broadcast live.

Videos posted on social media showed officers battling to keep a large crowd from entering the BBC’s former headquarters in White City, west London.

The studios are now leased by ITV for daytime shows including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning.

The crowd, thought to be anti-vaccination protesters, could be heard shouting and chanting at the officers, who formed a wall in front on the studios.

They started at Shepherds Bush Green at around 1pm on Monday before making the short journey to the Studioworks site.

Some could be seen wearing masks while others had their hoods up as scuffles with police began.

Officers could be seen clutching batons as some protesters ended up on the floor, though no arrests were made according to police.

Presenter Charlene White said on Twitter the protest happened while Loose Women was live on air.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a group of demonstrators who, having set off from Shepherds Bush Green shortly after 13:00hrs, are now gathered outside commercial premises in Wood Lane, White City.

“There have been no arrests but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation.”