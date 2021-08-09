Technical fault leaves London's Tower Bridge stuck open

Play video

A technical fault left Tower Bridge stuck open on Monday afternoon with cars and pedestrians left either side of the famous London landmark.

Pictures posed on social media showed the bascules jammed upright after being opened to allow a Jubilee Trust Tall Ship to pass through.

Tower Bridge stuck open after a technical fault on Monday Credit: Twitter/@LizTunbridge

The fault brought traffic in part of central London grinding to a halt with people wanting to cross having to turn back or wait. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Before lockdown Tower Bridge was one of the capital's busiest Thames crossings used by more than 40,000 people every day.

On average, Tower Bridge opens its bascules around 800 times a year, that's around twice a day. It was constructed between 1886 and 1894 and spent over a century as one of London's best-loved landmarks.

A nurse on her way to work tweeted: "Tower Bridge is currently experiencing a technical fault and the bridge is stuck open. Slight pause to my walk #NursesActive but it was cool to see the bridge open for the first time in my life!"

Tourists passing the bridge seemed to enjoy the rare sight, describing its as a "good photo opportunity', while others saw a creative opportunity to think up a meme...

"Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the City of London Corporation said in a statement.

Tower Bridge was last stuck open a year ago.