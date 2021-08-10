A-level results 2021: More top grades in London than anywhere else in England

There were more top A-level grades in London than anywhere else in England this year.

Official figures show the percentage of A-level entries awarded the top grades (A* or A) in the capital was 47.9%, also the biggest jump of all, up from 40.7% in 2020.

That compares to a national England figure of 44.3%, up from 38.1%. Regionally the numbers break down as:

North-east England 39.2% (up from 35.6% in 2020)

North-west England 41.4% (35.8%)

Yorkshire & the Humber 41.1% (35.0%)

West Midlands 40.9% (35.0%)

East Midlands 41.3% (34.5%)

Eastern England 44.8% (38.3%)

South-west England 44.7% (38.8%)

South-east England 47.1% (41.2%)

London 47.9% (40.7%)

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the results were a "just reward".

"While there has been an increase in the number of top grades awarded, young people and their families can be confident grades carry the same weight as any other year and will allow them to progress to the next stage of education or work."

Last summer, the fiasco around grading led to thousands of A-level students having their results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm before Ofqual announced a U-turn.

This year the algorithm was scrapped.

There have been suggestions that results hitting a record high means it will be more difficult for top universities to differentiate between applicants.